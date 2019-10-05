SAHRC backs Langebaan community accusing Etzebeth of racist attack
After meeting with the affected parties in Langebaan on Thursday night, the SAHRC said it has evidence such as voice notes and video content.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has filed legal papers on behalf of the community of Langebaan, which wants justice after Springbok Eben Etzebeth allegedly racially abused and assaulted residents before the Rugby World Cup.
The commission filed legal papers at the Equality Court on Friday.
Etzebeth is currently in Japan, where the Springbok team is participating in the Rugby World Cup.
The SAHRC met affected parties in Langebaan on Thursday night.
The commission says there are several allegations against the player, however some still need to be verified.
The commission’s Buang Jones said residents have told them that Etzebeth and his friends have been terrorizing the West Coast community and they are called ‘The Wolf Pack Gang’.
He said four people have come forward, and it will be acting in a representative capacity.
Jones said they have evidence such as voice notes and video content.
“We have obtained instructions to seek the following; monetary compensation of over R1 million, an apology to the coloured community, to undergo anger management and race sensitivity training.”
The SAHRC said residents are aggrieved and are reacting to their complaints.
“We know about the plight of coloured communities in the west coast, how the H-word falls in the same category as the K-word.
Jones also clarified that they are not pushing for Etzebeth to return from the World Cup in Japan.
