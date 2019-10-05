SA teachers have little to celebrate on World Teachers’ Day

Sadtu says teachers are faced with a number of challenges including low pay, unsafe working conditions and lack of adequate support.

JOHANNESBURG – As the world celebrates teachers’ day on Saturday, the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) said teachers are vital in this country but are unappreciated.

World teachers’ day is celebrated globally with the aim of acknowledging the role of educators.

The union’s spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said this needs to change.

“We salute all teachers for their dedication, passion and hard work under trying circumstances as we celebrate world teachers’ day.”

Cembi said the country is in desperate need for young teachers.

“Young teachers are the future of the profession. We need for young teachers in order to sustain the profession. We call on government to make teaching an attractive career choice by ensuring teachers receive decent salaries.”

TEACHERS ARE AN IMPORTANT PART OF SA’S ECONOMIC ASPIRATIONS

In September President Cyril Ramaphosa took most the country’s educators to task, saying that their contribution had a direct link to economic growth.

The quality of the country’s education has been criticised for failing to equip pupils with appropriate outcomes to meet higher learning and workplace demands.

Ramaphosa was addressing the South African Teachers Democratic congress.

While the South African schooling system is still struggling to produce learners, who can read and comprehend complex ideas compared to their peers in other Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, the president said the government was fixing this.

Ramaphosa reiterated that that government had put various programmes in place to address the quality of education, adding that the current curriculum was being reviewed to prioritise the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

Addittional reporting by Theto Mahlakoana