Ramaphosa appeals to SA to rely more on public transport to reduce road deaths

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Saturday appealed to South Africans to rely more on public transport in order to reduce road carnage and traffic on the country's roads.

Ramaphosa said to assist, government is building more bus rapid transit systems in major cities in order to meet the demand as millions of commuters grow.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of Transport Month along the N3 outside Heidelberg in Gauteng.

The president admitted that government was still playing catch up in upgrading the public transport sector.

“We are looking to the various bust transit systems to help stimulate urban regeneration by bringing poor communities closer to economic opportunities and urban areas. Our investment in the transport sector over the years has helped transform and improve the quality of life of millions of our people," he said.

Ramaphosa urged motorists to be extra vigilant on the country's roads, especially over the festive season.

He emphasised initiatives like transport month should be extended throughout the year: “To all of us as South Africans, let us take the 365 days much more seriously.”

The president will also use the event to proclaim the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, which he signed into law in August.