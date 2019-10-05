President Ramaphosa launches Transport Month campaign in Heidelberg

Ramaphosa is also expected to unveil an Arrive Alive programme, which will look at road safety and changing road user behaviour.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Saturday launching the October transport month campaign along the N3 highway southbound, in Heidelberg.

President President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at the Heidelberg Weighbridge in Heidelberg and is received by Gauteng Premier @David_Makhura ahead of the launch of #OTM2019 pic.twitter.com/a5KAX63a0z — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 5, 2019

Ramaphosa is also expected to unveil an Arrive Alive programme, which will look at road safety and changing road user behaviour.

The President will unveil the revamped #ArriveAlive programme that will place road safety in the national a spotlight through a 365 Days Road Safety Action Agenda to transform road user behaviour. #OTM2019 pic.twitter.com/pNd4aBxdy3 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 5, 2019

The President will also use the event to proclaim the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, which he signed into law in August.

“During this October transport month, we want to invite all South Africans to use public transport as much as possible, to share vehicles, to cycle to work, to walk to work where they can to reduce congestion and carbon emissions.”