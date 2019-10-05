President Ramaphosa launches Transport Month campaign in Heidelberg
Ramaphosa is also expected to unveil an Arrive Alive programme, which will look at road safety and changing road user behaviour.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Saturday launching the October transport month campaign along the N3 highway southbound, in Heidelberg.
President President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at the Heidelberg Weighbridge in Heidelberg and is received by Gauteng Premier @David_Makhura ahead of the launch of #OTM2019 pic.twitter.com/a5KAX63a0z— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 5, 2019
Ramaphosa is also expected to unveil an Arrive Alive programme, which will look at road safety and changing road user behaviour.
The President will unveil the revamped #ArriveAlive programme that will place road safety in the national a spotlight through a 365 Days Road Safety Action Agenda to transform road user behaviour. #OTM2019 pic.twitter.com/pNd4aBxdy3— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 5, 2019
The President will also use the event to proclaim the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, which he signed into law in August.
“During this October transport month, we want to invite all South Africans to use public transport as much as possible, to share vehicles, to cycle to work, to walk to work where they can to reduce congestion and carbon emissions.”
Popular in Local
-
Complainants in Eben Etzebeth racism matter want R1m in compensation
-
There is nothing wrong, says Mapimpi about post game celebration
-
Did Estina have its own money to invest in the Vrede dairy project?
-
Motsoaledi: Border management authority is the answer to managing porous borders
-
First transfer of SABC bailout billions to be done on Monday
-
Legislation meant to save failing municipalities seen as useless, says report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.