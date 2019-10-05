Motsoaledi: Border management authority is the answer to managing porous borders

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was speaking on the side-lines of a visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the home affairs head offices in Pretoria on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the country needs what he calls border management authority to deal with illegal immigration.

Ramaphosa was visiting the staff as part of his plan to ensure effective government.

The home affairs minister said the issues of porous borders are a serious concern.

“The biggest problem that we are faced with in South Africa is the porous borders, that’s why we have so many undocumented people. People are coming here illegally, they don’t have to follow any law; whether it was passed by Parliament or not, they don’t care. So, the best thing to start with is to establish a border management authority.”

DHA ACCUSED OF DELAYS IN ISSUING DOCUMENTS FOR ASYLUM SEEKERS

Ramaphosa visited the home affairs department to ensure that asylum seekers were treated properly.

The department had been accused of being slow to issue asylum or other documentation, forcing foreign nationals to live as illegals.

Ramaphosa addressed staff and senior managers at Home Affairs in Tshwane.

The President met with his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday during a state visit.

The leaders of the continent's two biggest economies reached 32 bilateral agreements following the gathering.

While Ramaphosa said that the recent xenophobic violence did not represent the values of either country, Buhari urged his citizens living in South Africa to adhere to the law.

Ramaphosa said South Africa and Nigeria agreed to elevate their co-operation to presidential level to revive relations that were battered by the recent violence.

Additional reporting by Edwin Ntshidi