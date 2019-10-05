View all in Latest
Groote Schuur hospital unveils R35m radiotherapy machine to reduce waiting time

Earlier this week, the Cape Town facility’s Oncology Department unveiled a new R35 million radiotherapy machine, that will allow it to treat between 30 and 40 patients per day.

Groote Schuur Hospital. Picture: EWN
Groote Schuur Hospital. Picture: EWN
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital has bolstered its capacity to treat cancer patients.

Earlier this week, the Cape Town facility’s Oncology Department unveiled a new R35 million radiotherapy machine, that will allow it to treat between 30 and 40 patients per day.

Unit management said the clinical division treats approximately 3,000 patients per year, a number which they say increases year-on-year.

About 1,500 patients seen by the department requires radiography treatment.

Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said the waiting times patients experience before being treated had been reduced.

“With this new machine, treatment is now faster because of the new technology that is being used. So, we are proud that we continue to use it to make a difference in this society by helping more people and cutting down on the waiting times from six weeks to four weeks.”

