Government to set aside R30 million for NC drought intervention
Deputy president David Mabuza said the money is for the immediate procurement and distribution of fodder for the farming community.
JOHANNESBURG – Government has announced its setting aside R30 million to fund interventions in the drought stricken Northern Cape.
Deputy president David Mabuza said the money is for the immediate procurement and distribution of fodder for the farming community.
As a short-term measure.
The province is currently experiencing drought in all its five districts with below average vegetation conditions
Being experienced in most areas affecting over 15,000 farmers and over 600,000 large stock units.
The deputy president visited the area earlier this year and promised government would intervene.
The Presidency's Sam Bopape said “The department of water and sanitation will visit the areas that are actually affected by this drought and ensure that they assist farmers with the drilling of boreholes for their animals and for human consumption.”
