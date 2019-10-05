First transfer of SABC bailout billions to be done on Monday
On Friday Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced the struggling public broadcaster has been given a R3.2 billion lifeline by the national treasury.
CAPE TOWN – On Monday the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will join a growing list of state owned enterprises that have received a government bailout in the last year.
The struggling public broadcaster has been given a R3.2 billion lifeline by the national treasury.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams confirmed on Friday that the public broadcaster had met most of treasury's pre-conditions, and that the first trench would be paid next week.
Bailouts have become the norm in the country's state-owned entities with the SABC joining a familiar group.
Ndabeni Abrahams confirmed the public broadcaster will receive the first funds on Monday.
“The two departments have worked together to facilitate the initial trench of the R3.2 billion transfer to the SABC. As such, R2.1 billion will be transferred to the public broadcaster on Monday, 7 October 2019.”
The remaining R1.1 billion will be transferred once all pre-conditions have been met.
From public broadcaster to the national carrier – South African Airways wants R4 billion just to stay afloat this financial year.
Last month SA Express chief executive Siza Mzimela told Members of Parliament that the national treasury had approved a R300 million bailout of the struggling, regional state-owned airline.
Parliament is also considering a bill that would see Eskom being allocated R59 billion over the next three years.
And earlier this year, Denel got a R1.8 billion bailout from the South African tax payer after its cash crunch got so bad that it couldn't make payroll.
Popular in Local
-
Complainants in Eben Etzebeth racism matter want R1m in compensation
-
Motsoaledi: Border management authority is the answer to managing porous borders
-
Ramaphosa urges Home Affairs officials 'to do even better' at e-visa launch
-
Legislation meant to save failing municipalities seen as useless, says report
-
Did Estina have its own money to invest in the Vrede dairy project?
-
Motorist shot dead allegedly by off-duty JMPD officer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.