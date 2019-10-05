DA’s Moody tells his party to pay back Steinhoff’s money

DA’s Gauteng leader John Moody has come out in defence of Mmusi Maimane, who has been accused of insisting on driving a Steinhoff sponsored car months after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Gauteng leader John Moody has challenged his party to pay back the money Steinhoff donated to the organisation.

Moody has come out in defence of party leader Mmusi Maimane, who has been accused of having insisted on driving a Steinhoff sponsored car months after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.

Maimane’s denied the claims saying some of his colleagues in the party who are against diversity and inclusivity planted false information about him to target his integrity.

The party confirmed that it received donations from Steinhoff, now Moody says that money must be returned.

“We are a party that holds ourselves to account. Just as we gave the money back to the Guptas when we realised Sahara was a Gupta company, the best thing for us to do is to give the money back.”

He said Maimane is being unfairly attacked.

“Mmusi is being unjustly attacked in the courts of public opinion and that they are coming after him.”

Moody said he and other DA leaders will fight any calls for its leader to step down.

MAIMANE CLEARED OF ANY WRONGDOING

On Friday the DA cleared Maimane of any financial wrongdoing regarding the Steinhof-sponsored car he used and the house he is currently renting.

The party’s finance committee initiated an investigation at the request of Maimane after he was accused of having insisted on using the car even after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.

There were also claims that he wasn't paying a market-related lease for the house he currently stays in.

Finance committee chair Dion Geroge said he concluded that there was a delay in returning the car to Steinhoff because Maimane was on an international trip to the US.

He said that while there were no formal lease documents that existed, Maimane paid rent covering each month that he and his family have lived in the house.

ZILLE PUTS HAND UP TO SUCCEED SELFE AS FEDERAL COUNCIL CHAIR

Helen Zille’s decision to run for the DA federal council chair position appears to have thrown a spanner in the works in the political battle unfolding within the party.

Zille made the announcement earlier on Friday, saying she has been approached by party leaders who were concerned about the state of the organisation.

Outgoing chair James Selfe is expected to step down at the party’s federal council in two weeks’ time after he was assigned to head the DA’s new government unit.

Several party leaders that Eyewitness News spoke to said that while they knew Zille was plotting a political comeback, they didn’t see it coming.

Zille’s decision to re-enter direct politics is arguably not coincidental, as it comes when her former protégé Mmusi Maimane fights for his political life amid scandals involving a Steinhoff-sponsored car he used and a house he is accused of renting from a benefactor.