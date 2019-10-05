View all in Latest
3 children amongst 7 people injured in Durban crash

The accident occurred on Friday night, wherein two cars crashed into one another resulting in one of them overturning.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Seven people were rushed to hospital after being injured in a collision in Durban near Virginia airport.

The accident occurred on Friday night, wherein two cars crashed into one another resulting in one of them overturning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawan Herbst said, “A total of seven patients, which included three children and four adults, had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated on scene and once stabilised, they were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.”

The police are investigating the circumstances around the accident.

