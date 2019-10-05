3 children amongst 7 people injured in Durban crash
The accident occurred on Friday night, wherein two cars crashed into one another resulting in one of them overturning.
JOHANNESBURG – Seven people were rushed to hospital after being injured in a collision in Durban near Virginia airport.
The accident occurred on Friday night, wherein two cars crashed into one another resulting in one of them overturning.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawan Herbst said, “A total of seven patients, which included three children and four adults, had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated on scene and once stabilised, they were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.”
The police are investigating the circumstances around the accident.
KZN: Seven people injured in a collision between two LMV's on the M4 S/B Durban bound opposite Virginia Airport. @FatalMoves @News24 @IOL @northglennews @durbannorthnews @TabloidNewsKZN @netstartraffic @EWNTraffic @ecrtraffic @TimesLIVE @IOSNewsSA @VumaFM @gagasifm @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/tFOkHv1hAb— Netcare 911 (@Netcare911_sa) October 5, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Complainants in Eben Etzebeth racism matter want R1m in compensation
-
Motsoaledi: Border management authority is the answer to managing porous borders
-
Ramaphosa urges Home Affairs officials 'to do even better' at e-visa launch
-
Legislation meant to save failing municipalities seen as useless, says report
-
Did Estina have its own money to invest in the Vrede dairy project?
-
Motorist shot dead allegedly by off-duty JMPD officer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.