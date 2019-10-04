Zille puts hand up to be next DA Federal Council chair
Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille made the announcement on Friday, saying that she had submitted the nomination form after 'careful consideration and consultation'.
CAPE TOWN - Former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille has put her name forward to be the party's next Federal Council chairperson.
Zille made the announcement on Friday, saying that she had submitted the nomination form after 'careful consideration and consultation'.
She said that she been approached to do so by several senior leaders earlier this week.
After careful consideration and consultation, I have made myself available as a candidate to chair the DA's Federal Council. Read more here:https://t.co/jydAZuDjAp— Helen Zille (@helenzille) October 4, 2019
The election, to be held in October, will be to replace James Selfe, who is standing down from the position after more than two decades of service.
In a Facebook post, Zille said that in recent months, the DA had been through a period of turmoil and distress.
"As a party, it is important for us to reflect, to introspect and to begin the process of reconnecting with voters. If elected as Chairperson of the Federal Council, my objective will be to support the leadership in its goal of stabilising the party and getting it back on track.
"I love the DA, and the values it represents – freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity. South Africa cannot succeed unless the DA succeeds. I am prepared to work hard and to play my part in saving our democracy," Zille said.
Zille was the premier of the Western Cape province for ten years and was replaced by Alan Winde in 2019 after her tenure came to an end. She had also previously served as leader of the DA and as the mayor of Cape Town.
Her tenure as premier was not without controversy, as the party charged her for bringing the party into disrepute after she tweeted that not all aspects of colonialism were negative. At the time, she also agreed to step down from all of the party's decision-making structures but still remain in the position of premier.
In 2019, she joined the South African Institute of Race Relations as a senior policy fellow. She started her podcast, Tea with Helen in August 2019.
Popular in Politics
-
SABC will identify non-core assets to sell, not govt - Ndabeni-Abrahams
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
CARTOON: Bunny Bones
-
MP asks Presidency why Motlanthe allocated R4m more in benefits than Mbeki
-
KZN ANC wants Umvoti mayor to account for R11m spent on protection services
-
PP finds Mabuza interfered in appointment of Mpumalanga official
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.