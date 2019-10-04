Zille puts hand up to be next DA Federal Council chair

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille made the announcement on Friday, saying that she had submitted the nomination form after 'careful consideration and consultation'.

Zille made the announcement on Friday, saying that she had submitted the nomination form after 'careful consideration and consultation'.

She said that she been approached to do so by several senior leaders earlier this week.

After careful consideration and consultation, I have made myself available as a candidate to chair the DA's Federal Council. Read more here:https://t.co/jydAZuDjAp — Helen Zille (@helenzille) October 4, 2019

The election, to be held in October, will be to replace James Selfe, who is standing down from the position after more than two decades of service.

In a Facebook post, Zille said that in recent months, the DA had been through a period of turmoil and distress.

"As a party, it is important for us to reflect, to introspect and to begin the process of reconnecting with voters. If elected as Chairperson of the Federal Council, my objective will be to support the leadership in its goal of stabilising the party and getting it back on track.

"I love the DA, and the values it represents – freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity. South Africa cannot succeed unless the DA succeeds. I am prepared to work hard and to play my part in saving our democracy," Zille said.

Zille was the premier of the Western Cape province for ten years and was replaced by Alan Winde in 2019 after her tenure came to an end. She had also previously served as leader of the DA and as the mayor of Cape Town.

Her tenure as premier was not without controversy, as the party charged her for bringing the party into disrepute after she tweeted that not all aspects of colonialism were negative. At the time, she also agreed to step down from all of the party's decision-making structures but still remain in the position of premier.

In 2019, she joined the South African Institute of Race Relations as a senior policy fellow. She started her podcast, Tea with Helen in August 2019.