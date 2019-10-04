Zille announcement raises questions about Maimane's future as DA leader
On Friday, Hellen Zille announced she would be running for the position of DA Federal Council chair as the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane fights for his survival as leader.
JOHANNESBURG – Helen Zille’s decision to run for the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Council chair position appears to have thrown a spanner in the works in the political battle unfolding within the party.
Zille made the announcement earlier on Friday, saying she has been approached by party leaders who were concerned about the state of the organisation.
Outgoing chair James Selfe is expected to step down at the party’s federal council in two weeks’ time after he was assigned to head the DA’s new government unit.
Several party leaders that Eyewitness News spoke to said that while they knew Zille was plotting a political comeback, they didn’t see it coming.
Zille’s decision to re-enter direct politics is arguably not coincidental, as it comes when her former protégé Mmusi Maimane fights for his political life amid scandals involving a Steinhoff-sponsored car he used and a house he is accused of renting from a benefactor.
Maimane told**EWN **this week that this is an attack on his integrity by his colleagues who were against diversity in the party and who wanted to reclaim what he called "the old DA".
Questions are now being raised if Zille’s return is part of this project.
On Friday, she said she was coming back because she wanted to “get the party back on track”.
The question now is whether getting the party back on track includes getting rid of Maimane; and if she is appointed federal chair, how is she going to work with the DA leader when she doesn’t seem to have confidence in him anymore, while he no longer regards her as a mentor.
MAIMANE CLEARED OF ALL WRONG DOING
The DA has cleared its leader of any financial wrongdoing regarding the Steinhof-sponsored car he used and the house he is currently renting.
The party’s finance committee initiated an investigation at the request of Maimane after he was accused of having insisted on using the car even after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.
There were also claims that he wasn't paying a market-related lease for the house he currently stays in.
Finance committee chair Dion Geroge said he concluded that there was a delay in returning the car to Steinhoff because Maimane was on an international trip to the US.
Watch: Maimane: I never demanded the use of the vehicle
Popular in Politics
-
DA clears Maimane of wrongdoing over Steinhoff car, CT home
-
Zille parks IRR fellowship to chase DA Federal Council chair position
-
Zille puts hand up to be next DA Federal Council chair
-
KZN ANC wants Umvoti mayor to account for R11m spent on protection services
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
SABC will identify non-core assets to sell, not govt - Ndabeni-Abrahams
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.