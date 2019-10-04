[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion
A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York.
A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York.
Watch how it went down:
This was the woman who jumped in the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo, even the lion was like wtf is she serious? pic.twitter.com/EtQGXEvsBy— Pissed Off Twood (@chosen1twood) October 2, 2019
She actually posted a video of herself getting into into the Lion enclosure at the Zoo. Smh— Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) October 2, 2019
And who is that guy with her "calming" tell her not to do it while recording? 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/RmNKnizBAU
