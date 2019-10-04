UJ to apply ‘no work, no pay’ policy for striking staff
Workers affiliated to National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will not report for work at all UJ campuses.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) said it would be applying a “no work, no pay policy’ for its employees who would go on strike on Friday.
They are demanding equal pay for employees and the same benefits across the board.
Cleaners, security guards and support staff are among the 700 workers who will go on strike.
UJ said it respected the rights of its members to demonstrate peacefully as long as there was no disruption to academic and administrative activities.
It said the safety of students and staff should also not be threatened.
But Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola insisted the strike would start on Friday and would continue indefinitely.
“Unfortunately, in our engagement with the management, they have displayed absolute disdain for our members and they’ve not taken this seriously at all.”
The university said picketing activities were only allowed in demarcated areas across the campuses.
It’s also put contingency plans in place and will continue with normal operations.
