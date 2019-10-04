Thabethe refused to set up meeting between ENS, Estina - Zondo Inquiry told
Former Free State Agriculture head of department Peter Thabethe had trouble understanding why Treasury said that he refused to assist with investigations into Estina.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Agriculture head of department Peter Thabethe had trouble understanding why Treasury said that he refused to assist with investigations into Estina.
But he admitted he was aware of a confidential part of the Vrede dairy farm agreement that gave him the power to consent to disclosures.
Thabethe was testifying at the state capture commission earlier on Friday.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo tried to explain to Thabethe that Treasury, as a custodian of public funds, had the right to exercise oversight but Thabethe was not budging.
He maintained that he did not want to grant permission for Treasury to investigate a private company.
The commission's Advocate Leah Gcabashe: "Mr Thabethe refused to assist ENS and stated we should conduct our own investigation without his assistance. Mr Thanethe stated he was in contact with Mr Vasram and that he was aware that Mr Vasram refused to meet with us. He was, never the less, unwilling to facilitate a meeting between ENS and Estina."
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Complainants in Eben Etzebeth racism matter want R1m in compensation
-
Motorist shot dead allegedly by off-duty JMPD officer
-
DA clears Maimane of wrongdoing over Steinhoff car, CT home
-
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
-
Zille announcement raises questions about Maimane's future as DA leader
-
Ramaphosa urges Home Affairs officials 'to do even better' at e-visa launch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.