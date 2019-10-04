Study finds turnover from traditional medicine could reach R18bn per annum

-
Study finds turnover from traditional medicine could reach R18bn per annumBusiness
-
Motorist shot dead allegedly by off-duty JMPD officerLocal
-
GBV: Mogoeng calls for specialised training for court officialsLocal
-
SA, Nigeria aim to revive relations damaged by xenophobic attacksLocal
-
UJ to apply ‘no work, no pay’ policy for striking staffLocal
-
In growing Ukraine turmoil, Biden's son is thrust into limelight he never soughtWorld
-
Motorist shot dead allegedly by off-duty JMPD officerLocal
-
GBV: Mogoeng calls for specialised training for court officialsLocal
-
SA, Nigeria aim to revive relations damaged by xenophobic attacksLocal
-
UJ to apply ‘no work, no pay’ policy for striking staffLocal
-
Ramaphosa: Xenophobic violence doesn't represent values of SA or NigeriaPolitics
-
SAPS unaware of strike threat by some officials over promotion policyLocal
Popular Topics
-
Umvoti mayor defends millions spent on protection services for officialsPolitics
-
MP asks Presidency why Motlanthe allocated R4m more in benefits than MbekiPolitics
-
Ramaphosa, Buhari say lawlessness in SA, Nigeria won't be toleratedPolitics
-
DA slams nearly R60m of taxpayers' money spent on former presidentsPolitics
-
Public Sector Wage Bill can be reduced without job loses, says MchunuPolitics
-
ANC to review selection process for councillors ahead of local pollsPolitics
-
JERRY MATEBESI: Former President Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrongOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: In praise of art turning things upside downOpinion
-
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business DayBusiness
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We can’t airbrush Zuma’s failures from historyOpinion
-
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market lossesBusiness
-
ANALYSIS: South Africans prefer their children to be taught in EnglishOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Facebook's Zuckerberg defends encryption, despite child safety concernsWorld
-
Buhari misses Midrand business forum, Ramaphosa assures over visa issuesAfrica
-
Rand firms as dollar, stocks fallBusiness
-
IIF flags SA's debt sustainability in reportBusiness
-
SA debt-to-GDP could reach 95% by 2024, IIF saysBusiness
-
Private security unions head to CCMA in salary disputeBusiness
Popular Topics
-
2 women accuse actor James Franco of sexual exploitation in lawsuitLifestyle
-
US court rules that Weinstein trial will go ahead in New YorkLifestyle
-
Facebook's Instagram launches Snapchat-like 'Threads' appLifestyle
-
Cardi B will act for the moneyLifestyle
-
Low-carb 'keto' diets have some health benefits and some risksLifestyle
-
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: It is okay for students to sleepOpinion
-
Mitchells Plain man beats the odds to serve up own gourmet ice creamLocal
-
Demi Lovato apologises over Israel tripLifestyle
-
5 things to know about the Nobel prizesLifestyle
-
Arsenal thrash Liege, good night for Spanish trioSport
-
Shot-shy United held to goalless draw away to AlkmaarSport
-
Kirsten ideal candidate to coach England: AthertonSport
-
SA to play Bosnia & Herzegovina in 2020 Davis Cup playoffSport
-
Agarwal double ton guides India to 502 against South AfricaSport
-
Racism allegations against Etzebeth should've been handled better - MPLocal
Popular Topics
-
Unconvincing Ireland too strong for Russia at Rugby World CupSport
-
Siya Kolisi: Every game is a knockout game for usSport
-
Etzebeth to go 'full out' for World Cup despite assault caseSport
-
Eben Etzebeth’s racial slur allegations to be discussed in JapanSport
-
Springboks open internal probe into Etzebeth assault allegationsSport
-
England's Watson wary of Puma kicking threatSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Bunny Bones
-
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On ItBusiness
-
CARTOON: The future of the climate?Local
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin OffenceSport
-
CARTOON: The Prying EyeLocal
-
CARTOON: Fantasy WorldLocal
-
CARTOON: Path of DespairLocal
-
CARTOON: Talk Is CheapPolitics
-
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out TherePolitics
- Fri
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
Study finds turnover from traditional medicine could reach R18bn per annum
This was revealed at the launch of the National Biodiversity Assessment 2019 in Tshwane.
JOHANNESBURG - A study by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) has found that the turnover of traditional medicine stands at about R18 billion per annum.
This was revealed at the launch of the National Biodiversity Assessment 2019 in Tshwane on Thursday. The study was conducted by more than 480 scientists and formed part of the third assessment.
Researchers conducted several studies, which included the use of plants by traditional healers. There were about 200,000 registered traditional healers across the country who served 70% of the population.
The SANBI study revealed that of the country’s plants, 2,000 were used as medicine by traditional healers.
Researcher Carol Poole said: “It shows the dependency people have on medicinal plants across the country and we understand there are about 2,000 medicinal plans. It’s amazing and about 10% of the country’s flora and 250 of those are in regular use,” she said.
Poole warned that it appeared the country was gradually running short of traditional medicine and healers were forced to travel as far as Botswana and Zimbabwe.
“We are seeing that the traders can’t get the stoke anymore, we’ve done regular assessments on some of those species and some of them are threatened.”
She said plants used for medicine had shown to be an important resource for many South Africans.
Popular in Business
-
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Dayone day ago
-
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market lossesone day ago
-
Rand firms as dollar, stocks fall13 hours ago
-
Buhari misses Midrand business forum, Ramaphosa assures over visa issues12 hours ago
-
Facebook's Zuckerberg defends encryption, despite child safety concerns2 hours ago
-
4 bills signed into law by Ramaphosa & what they're aboutone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.