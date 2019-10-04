View all in Latest
Security guards’ unions await CCMA response pending possible wage strike

The employer in the sector offered an increase of 1.1%, while workers wanted more.

FILE: Private security guards at the University of Witwatersrand on 5 February 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
FILE: Private security guards at the University of Witwatersrand on 5 February 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Organised labour in the security industry on Thursday said it would not embark on a strike until the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) responded to their dispute.

The employer in the sector offered an increase of 1.1%, while workers wanted more.

Security guards earned between R4,300 and just over R5,000 per month depending on their grades. Unions demanded between R7,500 and R8,500.

Talks between unions and security companies collapsed this week during a mediation process. The general secretary of the Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu) Vusi Ntshangase said they rejected the employers’ offers.

“What happened to us was a direct declaration of war by employers against workers. Where do you begin to justify a 5% increase for a security officer who earns a basic salary of R4,377?” he asked.

Ntshangase said they had officially declared a dispute with the CCMA in order to get to a facilitation process. He said if that failed, about 150,000 workers would go on strike.

