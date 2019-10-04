SAPS promises to tackle issue of internal promotions over next three years

The service is sitting on a backlog of over 60,000 overdue promotions, with its employees appearing to lose patience by the day.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) said it would tackle the contentious issue of grade progressions and promotions in its ranks over the next three years.

This follows renewed strike threats this week by some police officials, over its promotion policy.

The service is sitting on a backlog of over 60,000 overdue promotions with its employees appearing to lose patience by the day.

The officers believe they should be advanced in their positions in line with a collective bargaining agreement on promotions and grade progression which were meant to be effected in 2011.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the matter was being handled.

"It is going to be addressed over a three year period. The first batch has been promoted, the second batch is due to be promoted in this financial year and the final list is going to be promoted next year. That is the promise that has been made and that is the promise that has been kept."