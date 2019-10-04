SA, Nigeria aim to revive relations damaged by xenophobic attacks

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

SA, Nigeria aim to revive relations damaged by xenophobic attacks

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed business from the two countries on the side-lines of President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit on Thursday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Thursday, 3 October 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Thursday, 3 October 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa and Nigeria agreed to elevate their co-operation to presidential level to revive relations that were battered by recent xenophobic violence.

Ramaphosa addressed business from the two countries on the side-lines of President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit on Thursday. He said business should get ready for the African market that was set to be bigger than India and China in 30 years.

The combined GDP of Africa was estimated at $2.5 trillion and the continental free trade area was expected to unlock that potential.

Ramaphosa said South Africa and Nigeria agreed to be at the forefront of that initiative.

“As the two largest economies on the continent and as the industrial linchpins in our respective regions, Nigeria and South Africa have a unique role to play in reviving integration.”

The president outlined the sectors that were ripe for the picking.

“The plan recognises the important role the automotive sector can play in promoting industrial development. Both South Africa and Nigeria need to upgrade their electricity generation capacity,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the African Development Bank estimated at least $130 billion annually for infrastructure on the continent to be at its optimum.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA