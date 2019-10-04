Robbery at NC police station prompts calls for adequate safety

Two police officers were held hostage when four gunmen stormed the Windsorton Police Station near Kimberley on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) wants the police minister to ensure adequate safety at police stations following a robbery in the Northern Cape.

There was a robbery at the Windsorton police station near Kimberley on Wednesday evening.

Two police officers at the police station were held hostage when four gunmen stormed the office.

They were tied up and the suspects took off with four pistols, two rifles and ammunition.

The perpetrators fled in a white Audi A3 with Botswana registration plates.

The Sapu's Tumelo Mogodiseng said it was unacceptable that only two officers were on duty.

"You cannot find only two members on a shift. What about when they have to attend to a crime scene or a complaint? Who's left at the police station? You can't attend to a scene alone, you must have a back-up."

Sapu now wants to look into why the station was apparently understaffed.