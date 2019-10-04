Robbery at NC police station prompts calls for adequate safety
Two police officers were held hostage when four gunmen stormed the Windsorton Police Station near Kimberley on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) wants the police minister to ensure adequate safety at police stations following a robbery in the Northern Cape.
There was a robbery at the Windsorton police station near Kimberley on Wednesday evening.
Two police officers at the police station were held hostage when four gunmen stormed the office.
They were tied up and the suspects took off with four pistols, two rifles and ammunition.
The perpetrators fled in a white Audi A3 with Botswana registration plates.
The Sapu's Tumelo Mogodiseng said it was unacceptable that only two officers were on duty.
"You cannot find only two members on a shift. What about when they have to attend to a crime scene or a complaint? Who's left at the police station? You can't attend to a scene alone, you must have a back-up."
Sapu now wants to look into why the station was apparently understaffed.
Popular in Local
-
Motorist shot dead allegedly by off-duty JMPD officer
-
Man arrested for possession of drugs, ammunition worth R7.8m in Bellville
-
Peter Thabethe details why Indian company pulled out of Vrede dairy project
-
Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams: SABC to receive R3.2bn bailout from National Treasury
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.