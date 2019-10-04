Ramaphosa urges Home Affairs officials 'to do even better' at e-visa launch
The department had been accused of being slow to issue asylum or other documentation, forcing foreign nationals to live as illegals.
JOHANNESBURG - On the back of bilateral talks with Nigeria, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited a Department of Home Affairs on Friday to ensure that asylum seekers were treated properly.
Ramaphosa addressed staff and senior managers at Home Affairs in Tshwane.
"We are about to demonstrate to South Africans and the world that Home Affairs is at that top-level when we introduce the e-visa system which is world-class by any means that you can describe. But at the same time, the people of our country and the rest of the world will be expecting Home Affairs to continue to push the boundaries and push the limits and demonstrate that it can do even better than what we are doing now," Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa met with his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday during a state visit.
The presidents of the continent's two biggest economies reached 32 bilateral agreements following the gathering.
While Ramaphosa said that the recent xenophobic violence did not represent the values of either country, Buhari urged his citizens living in South Africa to adhere to the law.
Ramaphosa said South Africa and Nigeria agreed to elevate their co-operation to presidential level to revive relations that were battered by the recent violence.
WATCH: Ramaphosa launches new system to streamline visa applications
