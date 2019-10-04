Proteas New Year's Test to continue as planned

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

Proteas New Year's Test to continue as planned

This was due to safety concerns following the construction taking place at the ground’s Kelvin Grove End where the new stand and offices is to be built.

FILE: CSA claimed the WPCA Board was conducting business under distressed conditions. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter.
FILE: CSA claimed the WPCA Board was conducting business under distressed conditions. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) confirmed the New Year's Test between South Africa and England will go ahead as planned at Newlands Cricket Stadium.

This was due to safety concerns following the construction taking place at the ground’s Kelvin Grove End where the new stand and offices are to be built.

Last month, WPCA board was suspended and placed under administration by Cricket South Africa (CSA) who then appointed Professor André Odendaal as an administrator to oversee the province's affairs.

CSA claimed the WPCA Board was conducting business under distressed conditions.

Western Province CEO Nabeal Dien on Friday confirmed that the fixture would go ahead as planned.

The construction development would see four new office blocks erected on the northern side of the stadium which will be leased out for office space.

The New Year’s Test, the second of the four-match series with England, is due to start on 3 January.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA