Proteas New Year's Test to continue as planned

CAPE TOWN - Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) confirmed the New Year's Test between South Africa and England will go ahead as planned at Newlands Cricket Stadium.

This was due to safety concerns following the construction taking place at the ground’s Kelvin Grove End where the new stand and offices are to be built.

Last month, WPCA board was suspended and placed under administration by Cricket South Africa (CSA) who then appointed Professor André Odendaal as an administrator to oversee the province's affairs.

CSA claimed the WPCA Board was conducting business under distressed conditions.

Western Province CEO Nabeal Dien on Friday confirmed that the fixture would go ahead as planned.

The construction development would see four new office blocks erected on the northern side of the stadium which will be leased out for office space.

The New Year’s Test, the second of the four-match series with England, is due to start on 3 January.