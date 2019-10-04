Proteas New Year's Test to continue as planned
This was due to safety concerns following the construction taking place at the ground’s Kelvin Grove End where the new stand and offices is to be built.
CAPE TOWN - Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) confirmed the New Year's Test between South Africa and England will go ahead as planned at Newlands Cricket Stadium.
This was due to safety concerns following the construction taking place at the ground’s Kelvin Grove End where the new stand and offices are to be built.
Last month, WPCA board was suspended and placed under administration by Cricket South Africa (CSA) who then appointed Professor André Odendaal as an administrator to oversee the province's affairs.
CSA claimed the WPCA Board was conducting business under distressed conditions.
Western Province CEO Nabeal Dien on Friday confirmed that the fixture would go ahead as planned.
The construction development would see four new office blocks erected on the northern side of the stadium which will be leased out for office space.
The New Year’s Test, the second of the four-match series with England, is due to start on 3 January.
Popular in Sport
-
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
-
Elgar hits ton as Proteas fight in India Test
-
Bok skipper Kolisi laughs off earthquake scare at team hotel
-
SA’s fastest woman Carina Horn fails doping test
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
Racism allegations against Etzebeth should've been handled better - MP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.