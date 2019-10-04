Man arrested for possession of drugs, ammunition worth R7.8m in Bellville
This followed an intelligence-driven operation at a business park in Brackenfell where a black BMW was stopped and searched.
CAPE TOWN – Police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old suspect for the possession of a substantial quantity of mandrax tablets, tik and ammunition worth an estimated street value of R7.8 million.
Members of Crime Intelligence, Special Task Force and other units conducted an intelligence-driven operation at a business park in Brackenfell, Cape Town, where a black BMW was stopped and searched. The search led to the discovery of two big bags filled with mandrax tablets in the boot.
Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “Further investigation resulted in the searching of three premises in Stikland, Brackenfell and Kraaifontein where various bags containing drugs and ammunition were recovered. The estimated street value of the drugs is R7.8 million.”
The suspect is expected to make a court appearance at the Bellville Magistrate Court on charges of dealing in drugs, possession of drugs and illegal possession of ammunition.
#sapsWC A covert intell driven op yesterday afternoon led to the arrest of a 39yr-old suspect for the possession of a substantial quantity of mandrax tablets, tik and ammunition. #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/yPtPDP8l6N pic.twitter.com/JYmrImEehH— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 4, 2019
