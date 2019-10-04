Man arrested for possession of drugs, ammunition worth R7.8m in Bellville

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

Man arrested for possession of drugs, ammunition worth R7.8m in Bellville

This followed an intelligence-driven operation at a business park in Brackenfell where a black BMW was stopped and searched.

Police on 4 October 2019 arrested a suspect (39) for the possession of a substantial quantity of drugs worth an estimated street value of R7.8 million following a covert crime intelligence operation. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police on 4 October 2019 arrested a suspect (39) for the possession of a substantial quantity of drugs worth an estimated street value of R7.8 million following a covert crime intelligence operation. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old suspect for the possession of a substantial quantity of mandrax tablets, tik and ammunition worth an estimated street value of R7.8 million.

Members of Crime Intelligence, Special Task Force and other units conducted an intelligence-driven operation at a business park in Brackenfell, Cape Town, where a black BMW was stopped and searched. The search led to the discovery of two big bags filled with mandrax tablets in the boot.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “Further investigation resulted in the searching of three premises in Stikland, Brackenfell and Kraaifontein where various bags containing drugs and ammunition were recovered. The estimated street value of the drugs is R7.8 million.”

The suspect is expected to make a court appearance at the Bellville Magistrate Court on charges of dealing in drugs, possession of drugs and illegal possession of ammunition.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA