Peter Thabethe details why Indian company pulled out of Vrede dairy project

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

Peter Thabethe details why Indian company pulled out of Vrede dairy project

Thabethe was on Friday back at the state capture commission to lead evidence the Free State dairy farm that allegedly siphoned R200 million through Gupta-linked company, Estina.

A YouTube screengrab shows Peter Thabethe, the former head of the Free State Agriculture Department, at the state capture inquiry on 4 October 2019.
A YouTube screengrab shows Peter Thabethe, the former head of the Free State Agriculture Department, at the state capture inquiry on 4 October 2019.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former head of Free State's Department of Agriculture Peter Thabethe said Paras - the Indian partner of Estina - pulled out of the Vrede Dairy Farm project when the media started asking questions.

Thabethe was on Friday back at the state capture commission to lead evidence into the Free State dairy farm that allegedly siphoned R200 million through Gupta-linked company, Estina.

He said media reports on the project made Paras nervous.

“This also made them very reluctant to proceed because of the status of the project because Paras is a multinational company. So, they get worried about the media that was the issue, not necessarily that it was the media that stopped the project,” Thabethe said.

WATCH: Peter Thabethe continues testimony at Zondo commission

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA