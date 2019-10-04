Peter Thabethe details why Indian company pulled out of Vrede dairy project

Thabethe was on Friday back at the state capture commission to lead evidence the Free State dairy farm that allegedly siphoned R200 million through Gupta-linked company, Estina.

JOHANNESBURG – Former head of Free State's Department of Agriculture Peter Thabethe said Paras - the Indian partner of Estina - pulled out of the Vrede Dairy Farm project when the media started asking questions.

Thabethe was on Friday back at the state capture commission to lead evidence into the Free State dairy farm that allegedly siphoned R200 million through Gupta-linked company, Estina.

He said media reports on the project made Paras nervous.

“This also made them very reluctant to proceed because of the status of the project because Paras is a multinational company. So, they get worried about the media that was the issue, not necessarily that it was the media that stopped the project,” Thabethe said.

WATCH: Peter Thabethe continues testimony at Zondo commission