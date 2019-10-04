Peter Thabethe details why Indian company pulled out of Vrede dairy project
Thabethe was on Friday back at the state capture commission to lead evidence the Free State dairy farm that allegedly siphoned R200 million through Gupta-linked company, Estina.
JOHANNESBURG – Former head of Free State's Department of Agriculture Peter Thabethe said Paras - the Indian partner of Estina - pulled out of the Vrede Dairy Farm project when the media started asking questions.
Thabethe was on Friday back at the state capture commission to lead evidence into the Free State dairy farm that allegedly siphoned R200 million through Gupta-linked company, Estina.
He said media reports on the project made Paras nervous.
“This also made them very reluctant to proceed because of the status of the project because Paras is a multinational company. So, they get worried about the media that was the issue, not necessarily that it was the media that stopped the project,” Thabethe said.
WATCH: Peter Thabethe continues testimony at Zondo commission
Popular in Local
-
Motorist shot dead allegedly by off-duty JMPD officer
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams: SABC to receive R3.2bn bailout from National Treasury
-
Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
Men living in urban areas more likely to be robbed - Stats SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.