Numsa: UJ strike to force management to engage over equal pay, benefits

The union said at the heart of the wage dispute is the university's violation of the principle regarding how the institution remunerates its lowest-paid workers.

JOHANNESBURG – Workers affiliated to the National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have picketed at main entrances at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), demanding equal pay and benefits.

Cleaners, security guards and support staff are among the 700 workers participating in the strike.

The University of Johannesburg is continuing to exploit workers who were abused by labour brokers. Insourced workers still DO NOT receive the same salary or benefits as workers who were permanently employed#UJISBRUTAL#UJSTRIKE @ThabisoTema@SAfmRadio@SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/bEQlcJSBbh — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) October 4, 2019

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: "For us, the main thing is to force the management of UJ to engage meaningfully. We want them to represent their value in the way in which they engage with the lowest-paid workers."