Netball star Khanyisa Chawane secures move to Team Bath ahead of 2020 season
She was one of many South African players who impressed during the Spar Proteas Netball World Cup campaign as they finished fourth.
JOHANNESBURG - Khanyisa Chawane has joined English Netball side Team Bath ahead of the 2020 Vitality Superleague.
Chawane, 23, had previously captained her country’s U21 team at the 2017 Netball World Youth Cup in Botswana and played domestically for the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein.
“I am really thrilled to have signed with Team Bath, it’s absolutely amazing to know I’m going to be part of one of the best teams in the UK,” said Chawane on the move.
“There is no doubt I’m going to come out a better player and I’m grateful to have been scouted and given this opportunity to play for such a big team, it still brings tears to my eyes when I think about it. I had a chat with Karla (Pretorius, nee Mostert) and she said Team Bath was definitely a place she would recommend to everyone. I’ve heard about the good environment that has been created and how well the players are taken care of. I don’t know much about the city but I’m hoping to enjoy it and have a great time."
She also said: “My goal has always been to play abroad and challenge myself. I always strive to better and give my best on and off-court. Hopefully, my skills and abilities will be of great contribution to Team Bath in 2020.”
Chawane will be the fourth South African to play for Team Bath following Pretorius, Lenize Potgieter and Zanele Vimbela.
She joins Imogen Allison, Mia Ritchie, Abi Robson and Rachel Shaw in an exciting mid-court for the Blue & Gold and head Superleague coach Anna Stembridge believed Chawane would make a big impact in the Superleague.
