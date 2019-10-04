Muhammad wins 400m hurdles gold with world record

Olympic champion Muhammad took gold with a time of 52.16 seconds at the Khalifa Stadium, bettering her own world record of 52.20 set at the US Trials in Iowa in July.

DOHA - Dalilah Muhammad of the United States set a new world record as she powered to victory in the 400 metres hurdles at the World Championships here Friday.

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States took silver with a time of 52.23 while the bronze medal went to Rushell Clayton of Jamaica in a time of 53.74.