Man arrested for possession of abalone worth R1.5 million in Table View

Police responded to a tip-off on Thursday afternoon that a white BMW X5 was transporting abalone.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in Table View, Cape Town, after he was found with abalone worth R1.5 million.

After patrolling and spotting the vehicle, they uncovered plastic bags filled with shucked abalone inside it.

The police’s Frederick Van Wyk said: “Officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries assessed the abalone worth an estimated street value of R1.5 million .”