Man arrested for possession of abalone worth R1.5 million in Table View
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in Table View, Cape Town, after he was found with abalone worth R1.5 million.
Police responded to a tip-off on Thursday afternoon that a white BMW X5 was transporting abalone.
After patrolling and spotting the vehicle, they uncovered plastic bags filled with shucked abalone inside it.
The police’s Frederick Van Wyk said: “Officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries assessed the abalone worth an estimated street value of R1.5 million .”
#sapsWC Man arrested for possession of #abalone worth an estimated R1.5 MIL in Table View. Once charged, the 35yr-old man will appear in Cape Town Magistrate's Court on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act. MEhttps://t.co/yxfCAnVBLw pic.twitter.com/f0DzhMQs58— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 4, 2019
