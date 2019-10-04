View all in Latest
Man arrested for possession of abalone worth R1.5 million in Table View

Police responded to a tip-off on Thursday afternoon that a white BMW X5 was transporting abalone.

Police spotting the vehicle following a tip-off and they uncovered plastic bags filled with shucked abalone inside it. Picture: SAPS.
Police spotting the vehicle following a tip-off and they uncovered plastic bags filled with shucked abalone inside it. Picture: SAPS.
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in Table View, Cape Town, after he was found with abalone worth R1.5 million.

Police responded to a tip-off on Thursday afternoon that a white BMW X5 was transporting abalone.

After patrolling and spotting the vehicle, they uncovered plastic bags filled with shucked abalone inside it.

The police’s Frederick Van Wyk said: “Officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries assessed the abalone worth an estimated street value of R1.5 million .”

