Freight industry urges to be aware of labour exploitation in products it moves

Thabethe refused to set up meeting between ENS, Estina - Zondo Inquiry toldLocal
Romney blasts Trump's 'appalling' call to probe BidenWorld
Prince Harry to sue owners of 'The Sun' and 'Daily Mirror' over phone-hackingWorld
Clashes in Hong Kong as face masks banned under rare emergency powersWorld
Zille claims she’s backed by those who want to ‘heal’ the DAPolitics
Complainants in Eben Etzebeth racism matter want R1m in compensationLocal
Zille announcement raises questions about Maimane's future as DA leaderPolitics
DA vows to keep close eye on how SABC’s bailout billions are spentBusiness
Ramaphosa urges Home Affairs officials 'to do even better' at e-visa launchLocal
R280m paid to Estina for Vrede dairy farm between 2013-2016, Zondo Inquiry toldLocal
Zille announcement raises questions about Maimane's future as DA leaderPolitics
DA clears Maimane of wrongdoing over Steinhoff car, CT homePolitics
Zille parks IRR fellowship to chase DA Federal Council chair positionPolitics
KZN ANC wants Umvoti mayor to account for R11m spent on protection servicesPolitics
Zille puts hand up to be next DA Federal Council chairPolitics
SABC will identify non-core assets to sell, not govt - Ndabeni-AbrahamsPolitics
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: It is okay for students to sleepOpinion
JERRY MATEBESI: Former President Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrongOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: In praise of art turning things upside downOpinion
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business DayBusiness
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We can’t airbrush Zuma’s failures from historyOpinion
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market lossesBusiness
Rand ends week on stronger footing
DA vows to keep close eye on how SABC’s bailout billions are spentBusiness
Denel reports R1.9bn operating lossBusiness
55 KZN youth entrepreneurs awarded grants of over R70mBusiness
Tax ombud says office should be independent from SarsBusiness
Govt in talks with coal miners to cut prices for cash-strapped EskomBusiness
Security guards’ unions await CCMA response pending possible wage strikeBusiness
WHO: One person still dies every 40 seconds from suicideLifestyle
Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery to be made into movieLifestyle
Cape Town Cableway weathers the years as it celebrates 90th milestoneLocal
Robert de Niro sued by ex-aideLifestyle
Beyoncé and Solange Knowles test negative for gene linked to breast cancerLifestyle
2 women accuse actor James Franco of sexual exploitation in lawsuitLifestyle
US court rules that Weinstein trial will go ahead in New YorkLifestyle
Facebook's Instagram launches Snapchat-like 'Threads' appLifestyle
Cardi B will act for the moneyLifestyle
Bok Women change six for Scotland deciderSport
Cheetahs named an unchanged side for Ulster clashSport
Badiyana to lead the Kings in Munster clashSport
Elgar: India hundred my best one yetSport
Proteas New Year's Test to continue as plannedSport
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man ItalySport
It's now or never for Boks heading into Italy clashSport
Bok skipper Kolisi laughs off earthquake scare at team hotelWorld
Unconvincing Ireland too strong for Russia at Rugby World CupSport
Siya Kolisi: Every game is a knockout game for usSport
Etzebeth to go 'full out' for World Cup despite assault caseSport
CARTOON: Bunny Bones
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
CARTOON: Don't Bank On ItBusiness
CARTOON: The future of the climate?Local
CARTOON: Sin Bin OffenceSport
CARTOON: The Prying EyeLocal
CARTOON: Fantasy WorldLocal
CARTOON: Path of DespairLocal
CARTOON: Talk Is CheapPolitics
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out TherePolitics
Freight industry urges to be aware of labour exploitation in products it moves
The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations is hosting its annual conference in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The Association of Freight Forwarders said the industry needed to become more aware of labour exploitation in the products it transported.
The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (Fiata) is hosting its annual conference in Cape Town.
The three-day conference started on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday at the Cape Town Convention Centre.
The director of the association, Mike Walwyn said the supply chain for the production of cellphones was one example where labour exploitation was present.
“Every cellphone has in it a lovely mineral called Coltan which is only produced in the DRC, and where it is very often dug out of the ground by small children in small dark holes, where if it rains they run the risk of drowning,” he said.
Walwyn added that the industry needed to transform but there was a long road ahead.
“The message to our industry was, we sit in the center of all of this, we can see it happening, we should be aware of it, and we should be making efforts to avoid handling those products. I'm not sure it'll take root immediately. It's a new concept for a lot of freight forwarders,” Walwyn said.
