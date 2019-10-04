Elgar: India hundred my best one yet
Proteas batsman Dean Elgar admitted that they had to work hard on Friday to make inroads in India’s massive first innings total.
JOHANNESBURG - Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock both scored their maiden Test centuries against India as the Proteas fought back on the third day of the first Test match in Visakhapatnam.
Elgar and De Kock were dismissed for 160 and 111 respectively as South Africa reached stumps on 385/8.
They trail India's first declared innings of 502/7 by 117 runs.
Having led the fightback, an elated Elgar reflected on scoring his century.
"I’d like to think it is my best hundred that I have scored for South Africa, especially playing against the powerhouse of India and just showing them that last time was a little bit easier but this time I won’t be a pushover."
"We knew it was going to be hard work, a lot of stern messages were given out this morning in the huddle and it’s nice to see that the new faces or even the older faces, knuckle down and do the bit for the side."
Reflecting on his own performance, Elgar admitted that playing in different countries had helped him master the art of playing spin.
"I’ve learned over the last few years that I can play the spinning ball," he said. "I’ve played a lot of cricket around the world and developed my game in the county circuit. That’s the one reason I ultimately go and play it, to develop. And it’s nice to see the results and all the hard work I have applied overseas pay off on days like today."
