Denel reports R1.9bn operating loss

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

Denel reports R1.9bn operating loss

Denel said its annual revenue had plunged to an all-time low of R3.76 billion due to liquidity constraints.

Picture: @DenelSOC/Twitter.
Picture: @DenelSOC/Twitter.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Struggling state-owned defence company Denel, which had to be bailed out by the government last August, suffered an operating loss of R1.9 billion for the year to 31 March, it said on Friday.

Denel, which makes military kit for the South African armed forces and clients in Africa, the Gulf and Europe, said its annual revenue had plunged to an all-time low of R3.76 billion due to liquidity constraints.

“The decline in our reputation has also had a draining impact on our financial position,” group chief executive Danie du Toit said in a statement, noting that revenue dropped by 36% over the period.

The company, which is among several state-owned enterprises being kept afloat with government bailouts, said it was technically insolvent at the end of March 2019, but it was recapitalised by the government with an injection of R1.8 billion in August.

The cash crunch had left it struggling to pay salaries and suppliers in recent months.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA