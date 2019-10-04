DA vows to keep close eye on how SABC’s bailout billions are spent

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams announced earlier on Friday that R3.2 billion will be will be granted to the cash-strapped public broadcaster.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would be keeping a close eye on how the bailout given to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would be spent.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams announced earlier on Friday that R3.2 billion would be granted to the cash-strapped public broadcaster.

R2.1 billion will be granted on Monday, while the remaining R1.1 billion will be transferred once the SABC's outstanding pre-conditions set by the national treasury were met.

DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said: “We will be keeping an eagle’s eye on how this money is spent by the SABC. If even the smallest financial management is detected, we will make sure whoever is responsible is held accountable and heads will roll.”

Earlier on Friday Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SABC didn’t meet all the pre-conditions set by Treasury and would only be getting a portion of the bailout.

“The SABC submitted an updated response to the set preconditions on 30 August 2019. These were jointly assessed by National Treasury and the Department of Communication, revealing that out of the eight preconditions, the SABC has fully met five, partially met two, and one wasn’t met.”

One of the requirements Treasury wanted from the cash strapped public broadcaster was the appointment of a restructuring officer to lead a turnaround strategy.

Watch: Ndabeni-Abrahams announces SABC bailout

SABC APPOINTS NEW COO

This week Ian Plaatjes was appointed as the new Chief Operations Officer (COO) and will take office on 1 November 2019.

The corporation said that Plaatjes joins the SABC from the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), where he is the chief digital officer.

It said he had more than 30 years of experience in various industries, including telecommunications, mining, banking and the financial services sector.