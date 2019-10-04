DA clears Maimane of wrongdoing over Steinhoff car, CT home
The party’s finance committee initiated an investigation at the request of Maimane after he was accused of having insisted on using the car even after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has cleared Mmusi Maimane of any financial wrongdoing regarding the Steinhof-sponsored car he used and the house he is currently renting.
The party’s finance committee initiated an investigation at the request of Maimane after he was accused of having insisted on using the car even after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.
There were also claims that he wasn't paying a market-related lease for the house he currently stays in.
Finance committee chair Dion Geroge said he concluded that there was a delay in returning the car to Steinhoff because Maimane was on an international trip to the US.
He said that while there were no formal lease documents that existed, Maimane paid rent covering each month that he and his family have lived in the house.
More to follow.
WATCH: Maimane explains why it took DA a few months to return Steinhoff donor car
Popular in Politics
-
Zille puts hand up to be next DA Federal Council chair
-
KZN ANC wants Umvoti mayor to account for R11m spent on protection services
-
SABC will identify non-core assets to sell, not govt - Ndabeni-Abrahams
-
Zille parks IRR fellowship to chase DA Federal Council chair position
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
MP asks Presidency why Motlanthe allocated R4m more in benefits than Mbeki
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.