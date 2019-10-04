View all in Latest
DA clears Maimane of wrongdoing over Steinhoff car, CT home

The party’s finance committee initiated an investigation at the request of Maimane after he was accused of having insisted on using the car even after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.

FILE: DA Leader Mmusi Maimane addresses supporters at the party’s final rally held at Dobsonville stadium. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: DA Leader Mmusi Maimane addresses supporters at the party’s final rally held at Dobsonville stadium. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has cleared Mmusi Maimane of any financial wrongdoing regarding the Steinhof-sponsored car he used and the house he is currently renting.

The party’s finance committee initiated an investigation at the request of Maimane after he was accused of having insisted on using the car even after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.

There were also claims that he wasn't paying a market-related lease for the house he currently stays in.

Finance committee chair Dion Geroge said he concluded that there was a delay in returning the car to Steinhoff because Maimane was on an international trip to the US.

He said that while there were no formal lease documents that existed, Maimane paid rent covering each month that he and his family have lived in the house.

More to follow.

WATCH: Maimane explains why it took DA a few months to return Steinhoff donor car

