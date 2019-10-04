CT fire stations running on skeleton staff

Approximately 12 of Cape Town's 30 fire stations were properly manned overnight.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services is stretched thin as some firefighters are still refusing to work overtime.

Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said 18 fire stations had to be closed on Tuesday after 4.30 pm when some firefighters left work.

Bosman said some stations were short-staffed.

“We moved the staff around. So if there is one guy at the station, we don’t leave him there because he can do nothing, we move them to another station so that it can remain functional.”

Bosman said 19 firefighters have been served with provisional suspension letters.

“The letters we’re dealing with now are specifically for people who are encouraging, inciting [violence] and trying to intimate and threaten other staff members. It was only issued to selected people.”

He also added that the overtime boycott would lead to disciplinary action, but Samwu said it was improper and unfair.