Crisis ridden municipalities may never recover, says Pari report
The institute’s study painted a shocking picture of little to no impact of Section 139 interventions which had been carried out throughout the years.
JOHANNESBURG – A new report has found that there is a low chance of municipalities that are riddled with complete breakdowns in financial, infrastructure and governance structures ever returning to stability.
The report by the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari) focuses on the devastating consequences of local and national government entities' failure to implement interventions contained in legislation.
Section 139 of the Constitution provides that when a municipality cannot or does not fulfil an executive obligation, the provincial executive committee or national government may intervene.
More disturbing was the finding that in many instances, the municipality is left in a worse position after the intervention than it was before.
Head of research at Pari Dr Tracy Ledger explained why very few of these interventions had a meaningful and sustained impact on municipal operations and financial health.
“When interventions are being done, when they are finally coming in years too late, they are being done incorrectly – completely incorrectly. This idea of putting in an administrator in to run the whole municipality for six months, a year, while the council is still in place has no basis in law.”
The research indicates that there had been 140 Section 139 interventions that were initiated since 1998 in 143 municipalities.
