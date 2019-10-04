View all in Latest
Complainants in Eben Etzebeth racism matter want R1m in compensation

The South African Human Rights Commission’s Buang Jones said the complainants want monetary compensation of over R1 million and an apology to the coloured community.

Springbok player Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @EbenEtzebeth/Twitter
Springbok player Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @EbenEtzebeth/Twitter
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Those accusing Springbok Eben Etzebeth of racism and assault in Langebaan want R1 million in compensation.

This was confirmed by the South African Human Rights Commission which is representing four complainants in an Equality Court matter.

The HRC formally filed legal papers at the Hopefield Magistrates Court on Friday.

Etzebeth is currently with the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup in Japan and denied the claims prior to the tournament.

The commission met affected parties in Langebaan on Thursday night.

On Friday, papers were filed with the Equality Court.

The commission’s Buang Jones said the complainants want monetary compensation of over R1 million and an apology to the coloured community.

"An order directing Mr Eben Etzebeth to undergo anger management and also an order directing him to do community service in the community of Langebaan."

The commission said it had evidence, including voice notes and video content.

The HRC stressed it is not pushing for Etzebeth to return from the Rugby World Cup in Japan, but if the court instructs him to do so then he will have to.

