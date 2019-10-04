View all in Latest
Cheetahs named an unchanged side for Ulster clash

The two teams have met twice before with Ulster victorious in Belfast in the Cheetahs’ very first PRO14 game.

FILE: Ox Nche. Picture: Cheetahs rugby team.
FILE: Ox Nche. Picture: Cheetahs rugby team.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cheetahs have named an unchanged team for Saturday's PRO14 clash against Ulster in Bloemfontein.

The two teams have met twice before, with Ulster victorious in Belfast in the Cheetahs’ very first PRO14 game.

“Ulster is a well-coached team. They had a good pre-season and it is clear that they are on the form. This will be the toughest challenge for this year," said interim coach, Franco Smith.

Cheetahs captain, Tian Meyer added: "PRO14 is a much bigger challenge - with teams adapting throughout the competition. The championship is nine months long and opposition teams change their play as it goes and do analysis on us. We have to control what we can and do what we can do great. We enjoy an expansive game but strive to have a balanced play.”

Cheetahs: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Henco Venter, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Erich de Jager, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Sias Koen, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Louis Fouche.

Popular in Sport

