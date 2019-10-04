Cape Town Cableway weathers the years as it celebrates 90th milestone
Celebrating 90 years since its opening, Marilyn Leadsom remembers her trip up the cableway as a newlywed in 1975 when the cars were a little more than an unsteady box that was exposed to the elements.
CAPE TOWN – Friday marks 90 years since the iconic Table Mountain cableway first opened, and how things have changed.
In 2019, a trip up the mountain happens in comfort and safety in a sleek and comfortable cable car, untouched by the city's unpredictable weather.
Rewind to the year 1975, when newlywed Marilyn Leadsom and her husband decided to take a trip up the mountain, in a cable car which was little more than an unsteady box that was exposed to the elements.
It was the perfect day for a romantic little outing, but as it so often does, Cape Town's fickle weather got in the way. Leadsom and her husband chose to brave the ride down rather than spending the night at the top.
“As the cable car proceeded down the mountain, it was swinging wildly from side to side and we were just holding our breaths and crossing our fingers that we would make it down alive.”
They made it down in one piece, but they were pretty shaken up.
“I remember afterward, we went straight to the pub for a drink.”
Despite the terror of their first outing, the couple has been back up the mountain countless times, with Leadsom even celebrating her 65th birthday there. And as for their marriage, it is still going strong at 44 years and counting.
