Bok Women change six for Scotland decider

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women reshuffled team for their series decider against Scotland at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.

Coach Stanley Raubenheimer made six personnel changes to his starting side for the clash.

Winger Shuneez van Heerden will make her debut after being named in the run-on team, while lock Prelene Pegram and prop Noxolo Mankayi who have retained their places among the replacements, also stand a chance to make their debuts.

Van Heerden’s inclusion on the left-wing sees Piwokuhle Nyanda move to the right-wing, with Nomawethu Mabenge moving to the bench, with the other changes in the backline seeing fullback Chuma Qawe, centre Sesethu Mtshazi and scrum-half Unam Tose earn their first starts.

The two changes among the forwards were at hooker, where Annique Geswind starts in place of Lindelwa Gwala, and Edwaline Dickson (No 8) comes in for Aseza Hele, who is nursing an ankle niggle. Gwala and Hele will provide cover off the bench.

“Aseza is nursing an ankle injury, so we have opted to include her on the bench. This will offer us an opportunity to see Edwaline in action from the outset, while Unam, Annique and Chuma have made a good impact off the bench and deserve a chance to start. We are also excited to see what Shuneez can do on the wing," said Raubenheimer.

“This is a very young team, but the reason for the changes is so that we take stock of the players we have and see who we can work within the next two years in the lead-up to the 2021 Rugby World Cup.”

Springbok Women:

15 Chuma Qawe (Border), 14 Piwokuhle Nyanda (Golden Lions), 13 Chumisa Qawe (Border), 12 Sesethu Mtshazi (Western Province), 11 Shuneez van Heerden (Leopards), 10 Anacadia Minnaar (Eastern Province), 9 Unam Tose (Border), 8 Edwaline Dickson (SWD), 7 Nompumelelo Mathe (KZN), 6 Phelisa Mrwebi (Eastern Province), 5 Karthy Dludla (KZN), 4 Celeste Adonis (Boland), 3 Babalwa Latsha (captain – Western Province), 2 Annique Geswind (Western Province), 1 Yonela Ngxingolo (Border).

Replacements:

16 Lindelwa Gwala (KZN), 17 Noxolo Mankayi (Eastern Province), 18 Onaka Jita (Boland), 19 Prelene Pegram (SWD),

20 Aseza Hele (Eastern Province), 21 Tayla Kinsey (KZN), 22 Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border), 23 Nomawethu Mabenge (Eastern Province).