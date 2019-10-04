Bok skipper Kolisi laughs off earthquake scare at team hotel
The Springbok captain revealed he was woken by the 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a seismic event that has been confirmed by the JMA.
FUKUROI CITY - An excited Siya Kolisi says he felt the earth move at South Africa’s Rugby World Cup team hotel near Omaezaki but joked he thought it was one of his teammates snoring.
The Springbok captain revealed he was woken by the 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a seismic event that has been confirmed by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
“I felt it!” a beaming Kolisi told reporters on Thursday. “Cheslin (Kolbe) was sleeping and snoring so I thought it was him. It was something different and I have never felt anything like that. I was excited and scared at the same time.”
According to the JMA, Japan has around 2,000 earthquakes each year, though the number can fluctuate wildly, with 27 in the last week alone.
None in the previous seven days have been more than 4.5 on the Richter Scale, which is considered “light”.
South Africa’s hotel is just a few kilometres from the Hamaoka nuclear power plant, which was completely shut down in 2011 at the request of former Japan prime minister Naoto Kan.
Experts had warned there was an 87 per cent chance of an 8.0 magnitude or higher event hitting the area in the following 30 years.
An earthquake of that size would likely cause major destruction to buildings and potentially a catastrophic tsunami.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion
-
2 SAA employees arrested in Hong Kong after being found with R45m worth of drugs
-
Skin-crawling discovery: 'body farm' scientists find corpses move
-
Russia's Putin criticises 16-year-old Greta Thunberg's UN speech
-
In growing Ukraine turmoil, Biden's son is thrust into limelight he never sought
-
$800m settlement announced in Las Vegas mass shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.