Badiyana to lead the Kings in Munster clash
CAPE TOWN - Loose-forward Lusanda Badiyana will captain the Southern Kings when they take on Munster in their second-round PRO14 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Badiyana takes over the captaincy from lock JC Astle who will be out of action this week following a stomach ailment.
“Lusanda is a natural choice for the captain with JC not being considered in view of medical reasons. Lusanda is a natural leader and is part of our leadership group, and has done so from Under-19 level,” said interim head coach Robbi Kempson.
“So it is a natural progression after also captaining the side against Namibia, where he did a good job. I think he is a leader that can take this team forward.”
Loosehead prop, Juan Schoeman, who is on loan from Super Rugby side, the Sharks, will make his Kings and PRO14 debut with a starting berth.
Kings: 15 Masixole Banda, 14 Andell Loubser, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 John-Thomas Jackson, 11 Courtney Winnaar, 10 Demetri Catrakilis, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Tienie Burger, 6 Lusanda Badiyana (captain), 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Jerry Sexton, Pieter Scholtz, 2 Alandre van Rooyen, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Rossouw de Klerk, 19 Bobby de Wee, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Josh Allderman, 22 Sibusiso Sithole, 23 Josiah Twum-Boafo.
