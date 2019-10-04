View all in Latest
Badiyana to lead the Kings in Munster clash

Lusanda Badiyana takes over the captaincy from the lock, JC Astle, who will be out of action this week following a stomach ailment.

Southern Kings loose-forward Lusanda Badiyana. Picture: @SouthernKingsSA/Twitter
Southern Kings loose-forward Lusanda Badiyana. Picture: @SouthernKingsSA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Loose-forward Lusanda Badiyana will captain the Southern Kings when they take on Munster in their second-round PRO14 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Badiyana takes over the captaincy from lock JC Astle who will be out of action this week following a stomach ailment.

“Lusanda is a natural choice for the captain with JC not being considered in view of medical reasons. Lusanda is a natural leader and is part of our leadership group, and has done so from Under-19 level,” said interim head coach Robbi Kempson.

“So it is a natural progression after also captaining the side against Namibia, where he did a good job. I think he is a leader that can take this team forward.”

Loosehead prop, Juan Schoeman, who is on loan from Super Rugby side, the Sharks, will make his Kings and PRO14 debut with a starting berth.

Kings: 15 Masixole Banda, 14 Andell Loubser, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 John-Thomas Jackson, 11 Courtney Winnaar, 10 Demetri Catrakilis, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Tienie Burger, 6 Lusanda Badiyana (captain), 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Jerry Sexton, Pieter Scholtz, 2 Alandre van Rooyen, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Replacements: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Rossouw de Klerk, 19 Bobby de Wee, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Josh Allderman, 22 Sibusiso Sithole, 23 Josiah Twum-Boafo.

