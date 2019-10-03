Mkhize: Health forum to allay NHI looting fears
In collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit, the platform was launched on Tuesday, with the aim of detecting and prosecuting fraud and corruption in the health sector.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said the rollout of the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum would ease concerns around the National Health Insurance's implementation.
The Hawks, Council for Medical Schemes and the Health Professions Council of South Africa are parties to the agreement.
Speaking to Cape Talk's Breakfast show on Thursday morning, Mkhize said theft of drugs in the public healthcare sector, as well as procurement irregularities, would be some of the forum's focus areas.
"This anti-corruption forum will help our people who are concerned that the NHI will be looted as a fund. We're saying let's start now to clean up the whole sector, both public and private, so by the time the NHI fund is set, there is already a culture set that there can't be corruption, there can't be looting. Things will be investigated," Mkhize said.
LISTEN: Health minister on anti-corruption forum
