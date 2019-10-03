View all in Latest
Mkhize: Health forum to allay NHI looting fears

In collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit, the platform was launched on Tuesday, with the aim of detecting and prosecuting fraud and corruption in the health sector.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital as part of his 67 minutes on Mandela Day. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital as part of his 67 minutes on Mandela Day. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said the rollout of the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum would ease concerns around the National Health Insurance's implementation.

In collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit, the platform was launched on Tuesday, with the aim of detecting and prosecuting fraud and corruption in the health sector.

The Hawks, Council for Medical Schemes and the Health Professions Council of South Africa are parties to the agreement.

Speaking to Cape Talk's Breakfast show on Thursday morning, Mkhize said theft of drugs in the public healthcare sector, as well as procurement irregularities, would be some of the forum's focus areas.

"This anti-corruption forum will help our people who are concerned that the NHI will be looted as a fund. We're saying let's start now to clean up the whole sector, both public and private, so by the time the NHI fund is set, there is already a culture set that there can't be corruption, there can't be looting. Things will be investigated," Mkhize said.

LISTEN: Health minister on anti-corruption forum

Timeline

