Zondo inquiry told Crime Intelligence money was free-for-all

Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo wrapped up his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Crime Intelligence whistleblower said the looting of the unit's secret service account was a free-for-all presided over by the very person appointed to manage the covert coffers.

He spent several days revealing how the slush fund's former chief financial officer Solly Lazarus facilitated the abuse of the state resources to the benefit of many in the unit, including its former head Richard Mdluli.

An astonished Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo summarised how he understood Naidoo's evidence.

“General Lazarus could just say Colonel Naidoo don’t you going to need renovations to be made to your house, don’t you and your wife need new cars and then things would be bought with the secret services account money. One gets the impression that money was just being dished out.”

To which Naidoo replied that: “Chair, that is exactly what happened.”

Naidoo testified via an audio link in order to protect his identity.

He entered the witness protection programme in 2011 and has taken on a new name.

WATCH: State Capture Inquiry, 2 October 2019