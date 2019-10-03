WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa hosts Nigeria’s Buhari on state visit
This was the first incoming state visit to be hosted by the sixth administration.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday is hosting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari for a state visit.
This was the first incoming state visit to be hosted by the sixth administration. The state visit also marked the 20th anniversary of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between the two countries, which was elevated in 2016 to be presided over at heads of state level.
“South Africa and Nigeria share sound political, economic and social relations that were formally established in 1994, immediately after South Africa’s first democratic elections.
“Formal relations have been conducted through a BNC, established in 1999 as a structured bilateral mechanism to provide for political, economic, social, cultural, scientific and technical cooperation,” said Presidency in a statement.
