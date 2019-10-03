Victims of Crime Survey: Street robberies on the increase in SA
The Victims of Crime Survey records levels of crime and feelings of safety in the country based on a sample of 27,000 households.
JOHANNESBURG - A report released by Statistics South Africa on victims of crime has found that while housebreaking, car theft and murder slightly increased in the past two years, there was a significant rise in the number of street robberies.
The Victims of Crime Survey records levels of crime and feelings of safety in the country based on a sample of 27,000 households. Stats SA estimated on Thursday that its findings were compatible with police stats.
Individuals who felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhood during the day increased from 79,1% in 2017/18 to 82,8% in 2018/19 while to 35,1 % felt safe walking alone at night.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 3, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/0Rjo5xMiGk#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/WCz1RYAvAw
The statistics agency said there were 1.3 million housebreaking incidents in the past year, with the most number of households that experienced the crime based in the Northern Cape.
But, the report showed that only 48% of these incidents were reported to the police with most victims either Indian, Asian and white male-headed households in low to middle-income brackets.
Stats SA explained that lowest-income households were easy to break into due to lack of security, while highest income brackets attracted attacks in spite of better security measures.
The agency also flagged the steep increase in street robberies which affected over 1.1 million people in 2018/2019, which represented a 2.5% increase from the past year.
