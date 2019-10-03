US to collect DNA of all undocumented migrants
Officials said the programme for collecting DNA was still being developed, and they did not have a date set for implementation.
WASHINGTON - The US government plans to collect the DNA of all migrants detained after entering the country illegally, officials said on Wednesday.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is developing a plan to take DNA samples from each of the undocumented immigrants and store it in a national database for criminal DNA profiles, they said.
Speaking to journalists on grounds of anonymity, DHS officials said the new policy would give immigration and border control agents a broader picture of the migrant and detainee situation.
And stored on the FBI's CODIS DNA database, it could also be used by others in law enforcement and beyond.
"It does enhance our ability to further identify someone who has illegally entered the country," said one official.
"It will assist other organisations as well in their identification ability."
Officials said they were in fact required to take the DNA samples by rules about the handling of arrested and convicted people that were issued by the Justice Department in 2006 and 2010, but which had not been implemented.
They said the programme for collecting DNA was still being developed, and they did not have a date set for implementation.
Collecting and storing the DNA of people simply detained and not tried or convicted of a crime has drawn criticism from civil rights advocates.
"Forced DNA collection raises serious privacy and civil liberties concerns and lacks justification, especially when DHS is already using less intrusive identification methods like fingerprinting," Vera Eidelman, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement.
"This kind of mass collection also alters the purpose of DNA collection from one of criminal investigation to population surveillance, which is contrary to our basic notions of freedom and autonomy," Eidelman said.
Earlier this year the US Border Patrol began performing "rapid DNA" tests on migrants who cross the border as family units to determine if the individuals were actually related and were not making fraudulent claims.
The new programme will collect much more genetic information than that programme and will store it.
"This is fundamentally different from rapid DNA," said a second official.
"This is a more-full scope DNA profile."
Popular in World
-
2 SAA employees arrested in Hong Kong after being found with R45m worth of drugs
-
Russia's Putin criticises 16-year-old Greta Thunberg's UN speech
-
Skin-crawling discovery: 'body farm' scientists find corpses move
-
UK tabloid faces legal action for coverage of Duchess of Sussex Meghan
-
Impeachment fight escalates as Trump calls probe a 'coup'
-
5 things to know about the Nobel prizes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.