US re-opens embassy in Somali capital amid persisting Islamist violence
Somalia, in the Horn of Africa, has been gripped by widespread lawlessness and violence since 1991 when autocrat Mohamed Siad Barre was toppled by various warlords.
MOGADISHU - The United States announced on Wednesday it had re-opened its embassy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, nearly three decades after it was shut down, underscoring deepening ties between the two nations amid persisting threats from Islamist group al-Shabaab.
Somalia, in the Horn of Africa, has been gripped by widespread lawlessness and violence since 1991 when autocrat Mohamed Siad Barre was toppled by various warlords.
The United States closed its embassy in January 1991.
In a statement, the US embassy to Somalia said the move was a milestone in the strengthening of relations between the two countries and would help advance stability and development in Somalia.
“It is a significant and historic day that reflects Somalia’s progress in recent years,” the US ambassador to Somalia, Donald Yamamoto, was quoted as saying.
The embassy, he said, would act “to enhance cooperation, advance US national strategic interests, and support our overall security, political, and economic development.”
The re-opening of the embassy builds on the re-establishment of a permanent US diplomatic presence in Mogadishu last year.
A US State Department official told Reuters on Wednesday the United States was already Somalia’s biggest donor. In 2018 Somalia received $730 million worth of aid from Washington, the official said.
Al-Qaeda-allied al Shabaab group remains a potent threat to Somalia’s internationally recognized central government, frequently carrying out bomb and gun attacks against Somali military and other targets.
On Monday, the group’s fighters mounted an ambitious attack on a base where US special forces train Somali commandos and also hit an Italian military convoy in a separate blast in Mogadishu.
On Wednesday, two roadside bombs exploded at different locations in the outskirts of Mogadishu as convoys of Somali soldiers passed.
“The earth was shaken by a big blast and gunfire followed,” shopkeeper Nur Abdullahi told Reuters from Elasha town northwest of Mogadishu, where one of the bombs went off.
It was not clear whether any deaths had occurred in the two blasts as security officials could not be reached immediately for comment.
Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the two blasts and said it had killed 12 soldiers, although the group often states death tolls that are different from those by the government and other authorities.
Al-Shabaab says it is fighting to drive out of Somalia all foreign forces including the African Union AU-mandated AMISOM peacekeeping force and then establish its own government-run according to Islam’s sharia law.
Popular in Africa
-
JERRY MATEBESI: Former President Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa hosts Nigeria’s Buhari on state visit
-
Ramaphosa to work with Buhari to help combat xenophobia, crime in SA
-
Grace asked to rest, not attend day 2 of viewing Mugabe's body
-
Fear, uncertainty for migrants after SA xenophobic attacks
-
Nigeria's Buhari arrives in SA after xenophobic violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.