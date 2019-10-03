Umvoti mayor defends millions spent on protection services for officials

Thami Ngubane, who is among those under police protection, said he has received several messages from hitmen about plans to kill him.

DURBAN - Umvoti Mayor Thami Ngubane has defended the KwaZulu-Natal municipality for spending millions of rand on protection services for officials.

Ngubane, who is among those under police protection, said he had received several messages from hitmen about plans to kill him.

Ngubane held a media briefing in Durban, where he claimed there were people from within his party, the ANC, who had colluded with members of opposition parties to kill him.

Last week, protestors led by NFP councillor Philani Mavundla accused Thami Ngubane of corruption and wasteful expenditure after it emerged that security companies protecting him and seven other officials had been paid over R11 million since last November.

Ngubane, who has been Umvoti mayor since 2015, said the protests were insensitive and formed part of a smear campaign to tarnish his reputation.

He defended the security costs, claiming that he was facing real threats on his life.

“There was a stage in 2017 where (Crime) Intelligence brought a hitman to me who was meant to kill me. We met at a secret location and he was able to tell me everything about me, where I was going and who I am.”

Ngubane admitted that the council approved the provision of security before a security threat assessment was completed.

He, however, said the municipality was looking at reducing the cost of protecting him and other officials.