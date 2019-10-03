There’s a campaign to delegitimise SA’s judiciary, says Chief Justice
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng delivered the annual judiciary report at the Constitutional Court, which showed how the high courts have performed under the challenging circumstances of being overloaded with cases.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has urged anyone with evidence of judges implicated in corruption and misconduct to come forward or even to present it to the media.
The Chief Justice said the judiciary must be able to take fair criticism. However, he lashed out at some people doing so when the courts made judgments that were not in their favour.
“There is a campaign to delegitimise the judiciary so that when they make orders against you, there’s an opportunity to say the decision is made by corrupt people.”
Mogoeng has urged the public to challenge baseless accusations of corruption levelled against the judiciary.
“We asked for evidence of corruption against the judges. Where is the evidence?”
Mogoeng even called on those with evidence implicating judges in corruption to go to the media, so that the real truth could be exposed.
READ: Judiciary Annual Performance Report 2018/2019
Judiciary Report 2018 - 2019 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
