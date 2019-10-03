SAPS unaware of strike threat by some officials over promotion policy
The officers believe they should be advanced in their positions in line with a collective bargaining agreement on promotions and grade progression which were meant to be affected in 2011.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service on Thursday rebuffed renewed strike threats by some of its officials over its promotion policy on the grounds that they were considered essential service.
However, the police service is sitting on a backlog of over 60,000 overdue promotions.
Spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “We don’t know of any police officers that are threatening to go on strike. That has not been communicated with management, the unions have not come to us to say that members are planning to go on strike. So, there is no substance to that.”
When the threats first surfaced in March, Police Minister Bheki Cele promised that 28,000 officers would be promoted through the grade progression.
